Ogun talks tough, warns employers against late filing of PAYE tax returns

The Ogun State government has warned employers in the state against late filing of employees Pay As You Earn (PAYE) tax returns for the year 2023, as late filing of the returns would attract stiff penalties.

The warning which was contained in a statement on Wednesday by the Executive Chairman of the Ogun State Internal Revenue Service, Olugbenga Olaleye, said the 2023 tax returns filings must be made on or before January 31, 2024.

The statement added that employers of labour and employees residing in the state were obliged to file their 2023 PAYE tax returns on or before the 31st day of January, adding that failure to do so would attract a penalty of N5,000.

“In line with the provision of section 81(1-3) of Personal Income Tax Act, 2011 as amended and paragraph 10 of 2002 PAYE Regulations, all employers of labour with employees resident in Ogun State both corporate and private organisations are statutorily obliged to file their PAYE Tax Returns for 2023 on or before 31st January 2024. Failure to do so would attract a penalty upon conviction,” Olaleye said.

He further urged those affected to do the needful by logging in with their login credentials as existing tax agents on the agency’s website, while tax agents who are yet to register are expected to register on the website by supplying required information to obtain login details in their registered email.

