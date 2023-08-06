News
FAAN arrests 21 touts, others at Lagos airport
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has arrested 21 persons for various activities at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.
The FAAN Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection, Mr. Abdullahi Yakubu-Funtua, who disclosed this in a statement on Sunday in Lagos, said those arrested by its security officers include touts, illegal foreign exchange dealers, hawkers and scavengers.
He added that the suspects had been handed over to the police for further action.
The spokesman said the exercise was part of FAAN’s effort at sanitising the airport environment and rid it of touts and others engaging in illegitimate activities.
The statement read: “The Joint Monitoring Task Force (JMTF) and the Aviation Security Crime Investigation and Intelligence (AVSEC-CII) Unit has since the past few weeks conducted raids in this regard.
“Cable thieves and other miscreants have been apprehended in the course of these raids.
“On Friday, August 4, 2023, the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) JMTF and AVSEC-CII raided the ITZ 1 and 2 landside, the car parks, and the airport access roads.
“In the course of the raid, a total of 21 persons including touts, illegal foreign exchange dealers, hawkers, and scavengers were arrested.
“The apprehended suspects have since been transferred to the Nigerian Police Force through the CII for further necessary action.”
Yakubu-Funtua warned those who had no legitimate business at airports to keep off or risk being arrested.
He stressed that the agency would not compromise the safety and security of airport users and the airport environment.
