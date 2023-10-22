Borno govt bans street begging, loitering

The Borno State government has banned street begging and loitering in Maiduguri and neighbouring towns.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Prof. Usman Tar, announced this in a statement on Sunday in Maiduguri.

He added that the ban took immediate effect.

READ ALSO:Gov Zulum orders demolition of brothels in Borno

“In Borno State, street begging and aimless loitering are not in our character. We are dignified people.

“This is to inform members of the public that the Borno State Government has placed a strict ban on all street begging, loitering, and gallivanting within and around Maiduguri Metropolis and Jere LGAs,” the commissioner stated.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now