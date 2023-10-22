Kogi govt claims gunmen in ‘military uniform’ attack Yahaya Bello’s convoy enroute Abuja

The Kogi State government on Sunday alleged an assassination attempt on Governor Yahaya Bello by unknown gunmen in Lokoja, the state capital.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Kingsley Fanwo, who disclosed this in a statement in Lokoja, said Bello was attacked by gunmen in a military uniform a few kilometres away from Abuja.

He added that the governor was on his way to an official engagement in Abuja when the attackers waylaid his convoy and started shooting sporadically at about 4:00 p.m.

The commissioner revealed that the attack was foiled by security agents attached to the governor’s convoy.

Kogi State has witnessed several violent attacks since the campaign for the November 11 governorship election started earlier this year with both the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Social Democratic Party (SDP) accusing each other of masterminding the violence.

The statement read: “The report of these strange attacks has been properly documented at security offices in the state and at the national level for prompt and thorough investigations to avert future occurrences.

“We are not oblivious of the fact that certain elements are bent on painting Kogi unsafe ahead of the Governorship Poll slated for November 11, 2023.

“As an administration, we will spare nothing to ensure our citizens are not subjected to security threats by desperate politicians sponsoring violence and terrorism.”

