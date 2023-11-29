Metro
12 burnt to death, 10 injured in Kwara auto crash
At least 12 persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash along Olooru-Okoolowo-Ogbomoso road in Kwara State on Wednesday.
The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Stephen Dawulung, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday in Ilorin, said three vehicles and 22 persons were involved in the accident.
He said 12 passengers were burnt to death while 10 others sustained various injuries in the crash.
Dawulung said the burnt corpses were given mass burial after consultation with the Hausa community in Okoolowo.
READ ALSO: Four dead, 8 injured in Ogun auto crash
He said: “On receiving the report of the crash, our operatives at Olooru Unit Command were immediately mobilised to the crash scene for rescue.
“Vehicles involved in the accident were a petrol tanker, a trailer, and an 18-seater bus.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that the empty IVECO tanker coming from Okoolowo committed route violation enroute to Ogbomoso, which led to a head-on collision with the oncoming DAF truck and ignited the fire.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
In Niger, communities suffer as multi-billion naira Auna Dam project remains uncompleted despite 38 years of investments
In Niger State, the over 20 communities around Auna River have had their hopes for fresh water, electricity supply and...
INVESTIGATION: Years after, 15km Eleme-Onne end of East-West Road remains death-trap despite billions released
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the sufferings of road users on the 15km Eleme-Onne end of the East-West Road...
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...