12 burnt to death, 10 injured in Kwara auto crash

At least 12 persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash along Olooru-Okoolowo-Ogbomoso road in Kwara State on Wednesday.

The Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in the state, Mr. Stephen Dawulung, who confirmed the incident on Wednesday in Ilorin, said three vehicles and 22 persons were involved in the accident.

He said 12 passengers were burnt to death while 10 others sustained various injuries in the crash.

Dawulung said the burnt corpses were given mass burial after consultation with the Hausa community in Okoolowo.

He said: “On receiving the report of the crash, our operatives at Olooru Unit Command were immediately mobilised to the crash scene for rescue.

“Vehicles involved in the accident were a petrol tanker, a trailer, and an 18-seater bus.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that the empty IVECO tanker coming from Okoolowo committed route violation enroute to Ogbomoso, which led to a head-on collision with the oncoming DAF truck and ignited the fire.”

