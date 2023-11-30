Police in Benue bust arms making syndicate, arrest ritualist, pregnant wife, others

The Benue State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Catherine Anene, has confirmed the arrest of a suspected spiritualist and his pregnant wife along with five others who travelled from Delta State to the state.

Anene, in a statement on Wednesday, said the operatives of the Command also busted a suspected arms manufacturing and marketing syndicate operating in Adikpo-Vandeikya local government area of the state, and also arrested 20 suspects involved in various crimes including armed robbery and kidnapping.

Anene said the arrest of the suspects followed credible intelligence gathering by the intelligence unit of the Command about the arm dealers whose illegal factory was traced to the Adikpo-Vandeikya road.

“On 21/11/2023, at about 1900hrs, while a police team was on routine patrol along Barracks road, Makurdi, information was received that one Godspower Oghenerumu, a suspected ritualist (yahoo yahoo), his pregnant wife and five others had arrived Makurdi from Delta State and were caring out ritual activities,” Anene said in the statement.

“The team rushed to the scene and arrested the spiritual leader, his wife and five others.

During investigation, followers of the ritualist stated that they were involved in some ritual activities in Delta State that did not yield any money as promised.

“Godspower told them that the spirit had directed that they should move to Benue where further directives would be given to them on how money would be manufactured.

“On 15/11/2023 at about 1620hrs, the team busted the hideout of arm dealers along Vandeikya-Adikpo Road and arrested one Fater Terkula Sunday and Jem Demesugh.

“On the spot search of the hideout led to the recovery of six locally fabricated barretta pistols and a motorcycle.”l

“Exhibits recovered from the suspects include locally made barretta pistol, two gas cylinders, one welding cylinder, two welding nozzles and a Sienna bus,” she added.

