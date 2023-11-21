News
Benue govt demolishes 28 illegal structures in Makurdi
The Benue State government on Tuesday demolished 28 illegal structures in Makurdi, the state capital.
The Acting General Manager of Benue Urban Development Board, Mr. Ternonge Mede, told journalists in Makurdi that most of the demolished structures were on walkways, around transformers, and along access roads.
He said the board had met with the owners of the structures and informed them about its intention to conduct the exercise.
He said the owners agreed to vacate the structures but reneged on the agreement.
READ ALSO: Gov Alia appoints chairman for local govt service commission, others in Benue
Mede said: “For more than four months now we held a series of meetings with them and even announced on the radio stations that they should vacate these areas.
“A situation where we are turning our residential peaceful areas into markets is not right. Let the Land Use Act be implemented.
“This exercise is for the good of the state. When you go out of this place, you hear people telling you that Makurdi is a glorified village, that is unacceptable.”
