17 dead, over 200 injured as articulated truck crashes in Niger

At least 17 persons were confirmed dead in an auto crash along the Yawuri Expressway in Magama local government area of Niger State on Tuesday.

The Corps Public Education Officer at the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr. Bisi Kazeem, confirmed the accident in a statement in Abuja.

He said 229 persons – 220 men, four women, and five male children – were involved in the accident which occurred at about 3:00 a.m., on Tuesday.

The spokesman added that a DAF articulated truck was involved in the crash.

Kazeem said: “206 male adults, one female adult, and one male child were rescued, but had varying degrees of injuries.

“A total of 17 persons were killed in the crash. The injured victims have been evacuated to Kontagora General Hospital, Niger for immediate medical attention.

“The dead were deposited in the mortuary of the same hospital.”

