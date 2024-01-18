Politics
JUST IN: Emefiele in court, seeks amended bail conditions
The embattled former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, has appeared at the Federal Capital Territory High Court to seek variation of his bail conditions.
Meanwhile, the Federal Government has again amended the charges against the former CBN governor.
The new charges include forgery, conferring of corrupt advantage, and criminal breach of trust among others.
Emefiele is standing trial on six counts bordering on procurement fraud up to N1.2 billion.
READ ALSO:EMEFIELE: Buhari sheds light on ex-CBN Gov’s controversial political ambitions
He was released from Kuje Custodial Centre on December 23, 2023, which was 34 days after the judge admitted him to bail.
This is the first time he Will appear in court without security personnel guiding him to the courtroom room.
Justice Hamza Muazu is currently listening to his argument on the case.
