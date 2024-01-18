News
Emefiele to be arraigned on amended 20-count charge Friday
The Federal Government will arraign the former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele, on an amended 20-count charge of criminal conduct at the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Friday.
The government had initially filed a 19-count charge of procurement fraud against Emefiele but later whittled it down to six.
The former CBN governor was granted bail by Justice Hamza Muazu on November 22, 2023.
READ ALSO: EFCC to appeal court’s award of N100m to Emefiele
A copy of the amended charge dated January 17, 2024, and filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo, and three others on behalf of the Attorney-General of the Federation was seen by journalists on Thursday.
Emefiele will now be arraigned for conspiracy to commit forgery, conferring of corrupt advantage, and criminal breach of trust among others.
