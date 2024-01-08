EFCC to appeal court’s award of N100m to Emefiele

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has rejected the court judgement which awarded N100 million in favour of a former governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Olukayode Adeniyi of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court on Monday awarded N100 million in damages against the Federal Government for violating the former CBN governor’s rights.

Emefiele had in a rights enforcement suit sought a declaration by the court that his detention by the Department of State Service (DSS) without trial and subsequent transfer to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) was unlawful.

He, therefore, among others sought an injunction restraining the respondents from further arresting and or further detaining him upon his release by the court without proffering a criminal charge against him.

He also sought damages of N1 billion in his favour for the violation of his fundamental rights.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, who reacted to the ruling in a statement in Abuja, said the commission would appeal the judgment immediately.

He said: “The decision failed to take cognizance of the fact that the former CBN governor was held with a valid order of court. Consequently, the Commission will approach the Court of Appeal to set it aside.”

