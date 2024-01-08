Suspected herdsmen reportedly kill seven in Benue communities

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen have reportedly killed seven persons in fresh attacks on some communities in Logo local government area of Benue State.

Several persons were also said to be injured in the attacks that occurred at Arufu, Mchia, and Chembe communities on Sunday.

A leader in one of the communities, Chief Joseph Anawah, told journalists on Monday that the hoodlums laid siege along the Arufu-Chembe road and shot at commuters plying the highway.

They later proceeded to Mchia where they reportedly killed some people.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident at the time of this report.

Suspected cattle prowlers have killed hundreds of people and displaced more than 100,000 others in Benue State since 2018.

