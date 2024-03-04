News
Troops kill three suspected herdsmen in Benue
Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) have killed three suspected herdsmen in Apa local government area of Benue State.
The Force Commander of the OPWS, Gen. Sunday Igbinomwanhia, disclosed this to journalists on Monday in Makurdi.
The OPWS covers Nasarawa, Taraba and Benue States.
Igbinomwanhia said the herdsmen killed one personnel and injured another during an attack on the troops.
He added that the injured operative is receiving treatment in a hospital in Makurdi.
According to the commander, the other troops are currently carrying out a clearance operation to flush out suspected armed foreign herdsmen who invaded Kwande LGA.
He alleged that those terrorising some villages in Kwande LGA were suspected of armed herdsmen coming into the country through the international border line between Nigeria and Cameroon.
