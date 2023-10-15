Suspected herdsmen reportedly kill three in Benue community

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen reportedly killed three people at Imatom village in Logo local government area of Benue State on Saturday night.

A community leader, Anawa Joseph, confirmed the incident to journalists on Sunday.

He listed the victims as Tertsea Terkimbi Adagundu, Tertsea Mkposu, and Mimidoo Umburga.

The community leader urged the state and federal governments to deploy security agents to secure the area.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.

Benue has been under the siege of armed herdsmen since 2018 with hundreds of people killed and thousands others displaced during the period.

