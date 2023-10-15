Lagos govt demolishes illegal structures on Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway

Lagos State government on Sunday demolished illegal structures along the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway.

The Director of Public Affairs in the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Adekunle Adesina, who confirmed the news in a statement posted on his X platform, formerly Twitter, said the exercise was carried out by operatives of the Monitoring, Enforcement, and Compliance Department in the ministry.

READ ALSO: Lagos demolishes 2,500 illegal structures in Lekki

He added that the demolition was on the order of the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.

The director noted that the illegal structures were converted to living abodes and depots for street traders.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now