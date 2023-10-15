Metro
Lagos govt demolishes illegal structures on Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway
Lagos State government on Sunday demolished illegal structures along the Gbagada-Oshodi Expressway.
The Director of Public Affairs in the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Adekunle Adesina, who confirmed the news in a statement posted on his X platform, formerly Twitter, said the exercise was carried out by operatives of the Monitoring, Enforcement, and Compliance Department in the ministry.
He added that the demolition was on the order of the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab.
The director noted that the illegal structures were converted to living abodes and depots for street traders.
