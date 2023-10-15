Scores of terrorists eliminated as NAF jets destroy gun trucks in Borno, Zamfara

Terrorists in their dozens were on Sunday eliminated by air strikes from the Nigerian Air Force jets in Borno and Zamfara States.

Air Force’s Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who confirmed the development in a statement, said the air strikes became necessary after intelligence reports established that recent relocation of terrorists from Suwa to Bukar Meram area of Borno was for possible resurgence of attacks on ground troops and civilians.

Gabkwet said the air interdiction missions were carried out by the Air Components of Operations Hadin Kai and Hadarin Daji, at a newly identified terrorists’ hideout at Bukar Meram, near the Lake Chad region in Borno.

“Feedback received after the strikes revealed the expected outcome was achieved as several terrorists were neutralised while over 40 motorcycles and six gun trucks were destroyed,” the Force spokesman said.

He added that the air strikes were authorised at the location in Bukar Meram to decimate the terrorists.

Gabkwet said similar air strikes were carried out on terrorists’ locations on October 11 by the Air Component of Operation Haradin Daji around the Sangeko axis of the Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara.

He said the terrorists, who were in a “convoy of about 70 motorcycles on the road track from Kabaro towards Sangeko, were subsequently engaged with several neutralised, their motorcycles destroyed, and others injured.”

