Unknown gunmen kill Civil Defence personnel, abduct one person in Bauchi village

Suspected kidnappers said to be fully armed, have attacked Gamji village in Burra District of Ningi LGA of Bauchi State, killing a personnel of the State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and abducted one person.

Reports have it the Civil Defence personnel was shot and killed by the unknown gunmen who had laid ambush when he went out of his protective space to ease himself.

A resident of Gamji village narrated that the gunmen had attacked a Fulani settlement known as Rawul close to Gamji village where they abducted one person earlier on Wednesday.

The source said that after attacking the Fulani settlement, they stormed Gamji village at about 11pm, laid ambush around the security post and were able to launch an attack that got the NSCDC personnel killed.

While confirming the story, the Caretaker Chairman of Ningi LGA, Hon Ibrahim Zubairu Mato said that it happened last Wednesday night during which the NSCDC personnel who was part of the security agents in the area was killed at Gamji village.

According to him, “The gunmen abducted one man, a Fulani and killed a security personnel, one, Inspector Haruna Mohammed when he went to ease himself outside the duty post and went away with his gun, a G-3 model.”

The Council Chairman stressed that they need to be more vigilant and adopt more ways to deal with the issue of insecurity in the area and safeguard lives and properties of innocent people.

When contacted for confirmation, Bauch State Police Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Mohammed Wakili simply replied, “Contact NSCDC PRO, please.”

The PRO of the State Command of the NSCDC, DSC Ibrahim Abubakar Gabdo, did not respond to sms and whatsapp messages sent to his mobile number neither did he pick up the phone when his number was called several times as of the time of filling this report, Sunday morning.

By Yemi Kanji

