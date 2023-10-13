Suspected herdsmen attack Benue passenger bus, kill one

Gunmen suspected to be herdsmen on Friday morning killed a passenger during an attack on a link bus at Gwer West local government area of Benue State.

At least three passengers were also injured in the attack which occurred along the Naka Road in Tyolaha village, Gwer LGA.

READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct SUBEB chairman’s nephew in Benue

The spokesperson for the state police command, Catherine Anene, confirmed the incident to journalists in Makurdi.

“A bus belonging to Benue Links and heading to Otukpo was attacked by unknown gunmen this morning. One person died while three other persons were injured in the attack,” the spokesperson added.

