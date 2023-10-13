Tinubu appoints Onanuga as special adviser on information and strategy

President Bola Tinubu has appointed Bayo Onanuga as his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy.

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, disclosed in a statement on Friday night in Abuja.

He said the president also appointed Ms. Delu Bulus Yakubu as Senior Special Assistant on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

The appointments, according to Ngelale, were to enhance coordination between the Presidency and ministries.

Onanuga served as the director of media in the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council before the last general election.

The statement read: “As part of efforts to prioritise effective and efficient working synergy between the Presidency and Federal Ministries, President Bola Tinubu has approved the appointments of professionals who have prior working experience within the architecture of the Federal Ministries they will be coordinating with, in addition to duties that will be carried out at the President’s discretion.”

