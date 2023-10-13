Tinubu appoints new board, management for FERMA

President Bola Tinubu has approved the dissolution of the Board and Management of the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA).

The Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to the President, Ajuri Ngelale, who disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Abuja, said Engr. Imam Ibrahim Kashim was appointed as the agency’s chairman and Engr. Chukwuemeka Agbasi the managing director.

He added that the appointments were for the renewable term of four years in accordance with Section 2(3) of the FERMA Amendment Act, 2007.

Kashim will replace James Akintola who was appointed FERMA chairman by former President Muhammadu Buhari in May.

Other nominees to the FERMA board are:

· Member (NARTO) — Yusuf Lawal Othman

· Member (FMW) — Engr. Ibi Terna Manasseh

· Member (FRSC) — ACM Shehu Mohammed

· Member (Finance) — Babatunde Daramola-Oniru

· Member (South-South) — Hon. Preye Oseke

· Member (South-West) — Hon. Oye Ojobe

· Member (South-East) — Dr. Kenneth Ugbala

· Member (North-Central) — Sen. Timothy Adudu

· Member (North-East) — Engr. Abubakar Bappa

· Member (North-West) — Aminu Adamu Papa

The statement read: “President Tinubu expects the new appointees to achieve integral and competent service delivery, given the central role that the institution will play in the sustainable health of growth-enabling infrastructure nationwide.”

