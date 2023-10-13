Mohbad: Coroner court summons Naira Marley, Sam Larry

The Lagos State coroner court sitting in Ikorodu on Friday summoned the duo of Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley and socialite Babatunde Eletu alias Sam Larry over the death of singer Ilerioluwa Aloba aka Mohbad.

The coroner Magistrate, Adedayo Shotobi, also invited singer Owodunni Ibrahim aka Primeboy over his childhood friend’s death.

The trio are expected to appear in court on October 25 in continuation of the hearing into the hip-hop star’s September 12 mysterious death.

Shotobi also directed the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) to ensure the presence of the three men in court on that date.

The coroner’s court began sitting on September 29 to ascertain the causes and circumstances surrounding Mohbad’s death.

