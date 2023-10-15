Lagos to prosecute Lekki nightclub staff for assaulting officials

The Lagos State government on Sunday vowed to prosecute all the 11 staff of 10 POTS Night Club in the Lekki area of the state who assaulted state officials on duty.

The state’s Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, stated this in a statement issued by the Director of Public Affairs in the ministry, Kunle Adeshina.

The commissioner also expressed disgust at the club workers’ decision to break the seal of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

Wahab’s remark followed the arrest of the 11 staff of the nightclub for brutalizing the officials who had earlier sealed the premises for noise pollution.

Those arrested by security agents were four men and seven women.

He added that the staff would be arraigned in court on Monday along with the property owner to serve as a deterrent to others who might want to take such illegal action in the future.

“The arrested employees removed the seal of LASEPA which was used to secure the premises between 11.11 a.m. and 11.33 a.m. on Saturday, October 14 following enforcement activities

“By 12.44 p.m. when LASEPA operatives returned to the club, it had been reopened and back to business.

“Attempts to reseal the premises were violently resisted by the staffers, inflicting bodily harm on state officials, necessitating the call for security reinforcement,” the commissioner added.

