Police begins investigation into Lagos nightclub killing

The Lagos State police command has commenced an investigation into the shooting incident at a nightclub in the Fadeyi area of the state.

One person was killed after a fight broke out at the Bar 38 Nightclub in the area on Sunday night.

The command spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on his Twitter handle on Monday.

He said police operatives had recovered the documents and cars abandoned by the fleeing suspect.

The spokesman added that the car and the documents are in police custody.

“We commenced an investigation minutes after the incident happened. The suspect abandoned his car and fled on foot. The car and the documents in it are in our custody,” Hundeyin stated.

