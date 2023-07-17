Metro
Court sentences prophet, one other to death for murder of LASU undergraduate
Justice Christiana Obadina of the Osun State High Court, Ikire, on Monday, sentenced one Prophet Philip Segun and Owolabi Adeeko to death for the murder of a final year student of the Lagos State University, Ms. Favour Oladele.
The judge also sentenced Owolabi’s mother, Mrs. Bola Adeeko, to two years imprisonment for eating Oladele’s heart.
In her ruling, Obdina held that the prosecution had proved their case beyond reasonable doubt and she found the convicts guilty.
The prosecution led by the State Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Osun Ministry of Justice, Adekemi Bello, had told the court during the trial that the convicts murdered their victim on December 8, 2019.
Bello also informed the court how the Ogun State Police Command arrested the prophet and Owolabi over the murder of the victim.
He said: “Owolabi Adeeko had confessed to killing Ms. Favour Oladele (his girlfriend) and how he used her heart to prepare a money ritual meal for his mother in connivance with Prophet Philip Segun.”
The offence, according to him, contravened Sections 324 and 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Laws of Osun State 2002.
The prosecution counsel called nine witnesses, including a police investigating officer, and also tendered several exhibits before the court to prove the case against the convicts.
The counsel to the convicts, Adeshina Olaniyan, however, pleaded for leniency on behalf of his clients.
