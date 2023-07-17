Court sentences prophet, one other to death for murder of LASU undergraduate

Justice Christiana Obadina of the Osun State High Court, Ikire, on Monday, sentenced one Prophet Philip Segun and Owolabi Adeeko to death for the murder of a final year student of the Lagos State University, Ms. Favour Oladele.

The judge also sentenced Owolabi’s mother, Mrs. Bola Adeeko, to two years imprisonment for eating Oladele’s heart.

In her ruling, Obdina held that the prosecution had proved their case beyond reasonable doubt and she found the convicts guilty.

The prosecution led by the State Solicitor General and Permanent Secretary, Osun Ministry of Justice, Adekemi Bello, had told the court during the trial that the convicts murdered their victim on December 8, 2019.

Bello also informed the court how the Ogun State Police Command arrested the prophet and Owolabi over the murder of the victim.

READ ALSO: Police arrests pastor for allegedly defiling teenager in Rivers

He said: “Owolabi Adeeko had confessed to killing Ms. Favour Oladele (his girlfriend) and how he used her heart to prepare a money ritual meal for his mother in connivance with Prophet Philip Segun.”

The offence, according to him, contravened Sections 324 and 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 34 Laws of Osun State 2002.

The prosecution counsel called nine witnesses, including a police investigating officer, and also tendered several exhibits before the court to prove the case against the convicts.

The counsel to the convicts, Adeshina Olaniyan, however, pleaded for leniency on behalf of his clients.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now