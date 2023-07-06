Police arrests pastor for allegedly defiling teenager in Rivers

Police operatives in Rivers have arrested a pastor identified as Piler Erekwa, for allegedly defiling a 15-year-old girl in the Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Grace Iringe-Koko, who confirmed the incident to journalists on Thursday, said the suspect was arrested after the girl’s brother-in-law, Amesi ThankGod, reported the matter at a police station in the area.

Erekwa, according to her, was a pastor in Gracious Covenant Church in the Ndele community, Emohua LGA.

“The suspect has been arrested and the investigation is ongoing. He will be charged to court at the end of the investigation,” the spokesperson added.

