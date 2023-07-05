News
Police dismisses trigger-happy officer in Lagos
The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has approved the dismissal of a police inspector, Kabiru Odejimi, over the alleged murder of a generator technician in the state.
Odejimi, a police officer attached to the Alausa Divisional Headquarters, fired a gunshot that hit the deceased, Idris Bakare, in the Oregun area of the state on May 28.
The 24-year-old victim later died in hospital.
The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development in a statement in Ikeja, said the CP approved the recommendation for Odeyemi’s dismissal on Wednesday.
READ ALSO: Police arrests dismissed corporal for impersonation in Lagos
He said the police officer would be arraigned in court on Friday.
The statement read: “The recommendation for dismissal of Insp. Kabiru Odeyemi was today approved. This paves the way for his arraignment which will take place on Friday, July 7, 2023.”
