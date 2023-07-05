Police dismisses trigger-happy officer in Lagos

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, has approved the dismissal of a police inspector, Kabiru Odejimi, over the alleged murder of a generator technician in the state.

Odejimi, a police officer attached to the Alausa Divisional Headquarters, fired a gunshot that hit the deceased, Idris Bakare, in the Oregun area of the state on May 28.

The 24-year-old victim later died in hospital.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the development in a statement in Ikeja, said the CP approved the recommendation for Odeyemi’s dismissal on Wednesday.

READ ALSO: Police arrests dismissed corporal for impersonation in Lagos

He said the police officer would be arraigned in court on Friday.

The statement read: “The recommendation for dismissal of Insp. Kabiru Odeyemi was today approved. This paves the way for his arraignment which will take place on Friday, July 7, 2023.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now