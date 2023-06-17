Police arrests dismissed corporal for impersonation in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos have arrested a dismissed corporal for alleged impersonation in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin, told journalists on Saturday in Ikeja that police operatives arrested the suspect at Gaskiya College Road Junction, Ijora-Badiya area of the state on June 4.

He said the 35-year-old was arrested while riding an unregistered motorcycle.

Hundeyin said: “ A police stop-and-search team accosted the suspect and interrogated him to establish why he was riding a motorcycle on a major road despite the order banning such activity.

“The suspect identified himself as a Police Inspector and brought out a police identification card bearing his name and photograph and depicting him as an Inspector of Police.

“During the investigation, police got a court order to search his home at Sango Ota and conducted the search on June 8.

“In the process, a pair of uniforms with Sergeant rank, one operational jacket with inscription `SARS LAS SCORPION,’ one pair of camouflage with Inspector rank, and one jacket with `Special Forces’ inscription were recovered.

“Also recovered from the suspect was one police belt, a pair of police boots, one camouflage tee-shirt, one police beret with crest, and one pair of unsown blue uniform.

“Preliminary investigation showed that the suspect had been using the uniforms since his dismissal from the police in 2017.

“The investigation also showed that the suspect had been changing his rank anytime the police promoted his serving colleagues.

“He would be arraigned at the end of the investigation. “

