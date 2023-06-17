Gunmen abduct Islamic cleric in Ondo

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers on Saturday abducted an Islamic cleric, Alhaji Ibrahim Oyinlade, in Ondo State.

Eyewitnesses told journalists the victim was on his farm at Asolo Camp in the Uso community of Owo local government area of the state when he was attacked by the hoodlums and whisked to an unknown location.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami confirmed the incident to journalists in Akure.

She said police operatives and members of vigilante groups are presently combing the bush in search of the victim.

