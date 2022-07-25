Gunmen kill police officer in Ondo attack

Gunmen in the early hours of Monday killed a police officer during an attack on Okuta Elerinla Division Headquarters in Akure South Local Government Area of the state.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Funmilayo Odunlami, confirmed the incident in a statement in Akure.

She said: “On the 25th July, 2022, around 1:00 a.m., hoodlums attacked Okuta Elerinla Division in Akure.

“Policemen who were on alert and alive to their duty repelled them accordingly and the miscreants were unable to gain entrance into the station.

“During the crossfire, one of our gallant station guards AP.2075380 Insp Boluwaji Temenu was hit by a bullet, he later died on his way to the hospital.

“The state Commissioner of Police, Mr. Oyeyemi Oyediran, has ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to take over the case and ensure the perpetrators are arrested.”

