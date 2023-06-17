Three dead, two injured in Ogun auto crash

At least three persons were confirmed dead and two others injured in an auto crash along the Abeokuta-Sagamu expressway in Ogun on Saturday.

The spokesman of the Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE), Babatunde Akinbiyi, who confirmed the news to journalists in Abeokuta, said a Rio car and a Sino truck were involved in an accident that occurred at 9:44 a.m. on the busy highway.

He blamed the accident on excessive speed by the car driver.

The spokesman said: “The accident occurred near Day Waterman College and involved a black Rio car marked AKD 827 DV and a white Sino truck with registration number WDL 466 XA.

“The car with four church officials was coming from Oke-Aragbiji in Osun when the driver lost control due to excessive speed, ran over the median, hit and uprooted the street light before colliding head-on with the truck loaded with cement.

“The truck was coming from Abeokuta.

“Instantly, the three men of God died due to the impact of the collision while the driver and the passenger in front were injured.”

“The injured victims were evacuated to Ijaye General Hospital in Abeokuta for treatment and the deceased deposited at the hospital morgue.

“The two vehicles had been taken to Owode-Egba Divisional Police Headquarters for investigation.”

