Gunmen kill monarch in Imo

Gunmen on Monday killed the traditional ruler of the Nguru community in Aboh Mbaise Local Government Area of Imo State, Eze James Nnamdi.

The monarch was receiving a guest when the assailants stormed the palace and shot him dead at about 3:00 p.m., on Monday.

The spokesman for the state police command, Henry Okoye, confirmed the incident to journalists in Owerri.

READ ALSO: Gunmen reportedly abduct passengers, kill 2 in Imo

He said the state Commissioner of Police, Muhammed Berde, had directed the operatives to fish out the assailants for prosecution.

The spokesman added that the CP has set up a high-powered team to investigate the circumstances surrounding the monarch’s murder.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now