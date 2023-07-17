Metro
Unknown gunmen kill Enugu councillor
Unknown gunmen have reportedly shot dead the councillor representing Eha-Ulo ward in Nsukka Local Government Area Legislative Council of Enugu State.
The lawmaker, Nelson Sylvester, popularly known as Ofunwa, was said to have been murdered at his residence in Eha-Alumonah on Sunday night.
The state police spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident on Monday, said the gunmen stormed the residence of the councillor and rained bullets on him before escaping without taking anything from the house.
Read also: Gunmen kill councillor in Adamawa
A resident of the community who spoke to newsmen on the condition of anonymity, said when the gunmen gained entry into Sylvester’s house, he managed to run into a neighbouring compound but the assailants ran after him and opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.
Another resident said the killing of the lawmaker has sparked tension in the town and other neighbouring communities.
“It is heartbreaking; it is too hard for us to swallow. We are in deep agony,” he said.
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Out-of-school children increase, suffer as school project is diverted in Niger
Aminu Abdulsalam, a teenager, could not comprehend when this reporter asked for his name in English Language. He is one...
SPECIAL REPORT: In Kebbi community, residents suffer as multi-million-naira water project rots away
In this report, HUSSAIN WAHAB writes on how residents in two communities in Kebbi State suffer and risk water-borne diseases...
FEATURE: Completed and locked: Ekiti’s unused N100m daycare center for senior citizens
Seated amidst a colourful array of fruits, 75-year-old Mrs. Meg Ayodeji watched the world go by as cars whizzed past...
SPECIAL REPORT: Untold story of how inconsistent salary payment frustrates Cross River road sweepers
In this report, ARINZE CHIJIOKE chronicles the pains of street sweepers in Cross River State, and how inconsistent salary payment...
INVESTIGATION: How insider abuse, shoddy handling of contracts by non-existent firms hamper teachers’ productivity in Kano
In efforts to improve productivity of teachers in public schools in Kano State, the state’s Ministry of Education, disbursed over...