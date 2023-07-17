Unknown gunmen kill Enugu councillor

Unknown gunmen have reportedly shot dead the councillor representing Eha-Ulo ward in Nsukka Local Government Area Legislative Council of Enugu State.

The lawmaker, Nelson Sylvester, popularly known as Ofunwa, was said to have been murdered at his residence in Eha-Alumonah on Sunday night.

The state police spokesman, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident on Monday, said the gunmen stormed the residence of the councillor and rained bullets on him before escaping without taking anything from the house.

Read also: Gunmen kill councillor in Adamawa

A resident of the community who spoke to newsmen on the condition of anonymity, said when the gunmen gained entry into Sylvester’s house, he managed to run into a neighbouring compound but the assailants ran after him and opened fire on him, killing him on the spot.

Another resident said the killing of the lawmaker has sparked tension in the town and other neighbouring communities.

“It is heartbreaking; it is too hard for us to swallow. We are in deep agony,” he said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now