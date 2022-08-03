News
Gunmen abduct another Anambra lawmaker
Gunmen on Sunday abducted a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Benson Nwawulu, in Ihiala local government area of the state.
Eyewitnesses said the ex-lawmaker was abducted from his house in the area by heavily-armed men who stormed the building on motorcycles.
Nwawulu’s abduction came a few weeks after the hoodlums abducted and killed two lawmakers in the state.
The gunmen beheaded a member representing Aguata Constituency II in the Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye, in May while a physically-challenged ex-lawmaker, Nelson Achukwu, was killed a month later.
READ ALSO: Gunmen abduct three travellers in Anambra
The spokesman for the state police command, Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday.
He said: “Yes, he (Nwawulu) was kidnapped on Sunday, and we are working to release him.
“He will be rescued soon because we are on their trail, and efforts are on top gear, and soon he will be rescued.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Untold story of Ondo oil producing communities battling poor health system
Access to quality healthcare is one of the nightmares of communities in Ilaje local government area of Ondo State. Despite...
FEATURE: Ogun residents, waste collectors trade blames, as refuse litter environment
TIJANI ABDULKABEER, a journalist from the University of Ibadan, during a recent trip to Sango Otta, Ogun State took a look...
INVESTIGATION: How online fraudsters siphon victims’ funds through ‘SportyBet’ platform
As Nigeria transits into a cashless society, the evolution also creates opportunities for internet scammers to take advantage of unsuspecting...
SPECIAL REPORT: Enugu govt watches as waste takes over state, threatens public health, environment
In this report, Arinze Chijioke looks at how delays in evacuation of waste in Enugu State encourages indiscriminate waste disposal, its health implications, and how...
SPECIAL REPORT: Illegal miners degrade Ekiti community, engage in child labour
The activities of illegal miners in a community in Ekiti State have caused degradation of the environment, as miners engage...