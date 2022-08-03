Gunmen abduct another Anambra lawmaker

Gunmen on Sunday abducted a former member of the Anambra State House of Assembly, Benson Nwawulu, in Ihiala local government area of the state.

Eyewitnesses said the ex-lawmaker was abducted from his house in the area by heavily-armed men who stormed the building on motorcycles.

Nwawulu’s abduction came a few weeks after the hoodlums abducted and killed two lawmakers in the state.

The gunmen beheaded a member representing Aguata Constituency II in the Assembly, Okechukwu Okoye, in May while a physically-challenged ex-lawmaker, Nelson Achukwu, was killed a month later.

The spokesman for the state police command, Toochukwu Ikenga, confirmed the incident to journalists on Wednesday.

He said: “Yes, he (Nwawulu) was kidnapped on Sunday, and we are working to release him.

“He will be rescued soon because we are on their trail, and efforts are on top gear, and soon he will be rescued.”

