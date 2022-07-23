Gunmen kill councillor in Adamawa

Gunmen in the early hours of Saturday killed a councillor with Song local government area of Adamawa State, Ishaya Bakano.

The armed men, who stormed the lawmaker’s residence in his Bannga hometown in large numbers, also shot his son.

The injured son is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in the area.

The deceased was the deputy leader of Song Local Government Council.

He represented Gudu Mboi Ward in the Council.

The spokesman for the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident to journalists.

He said police operatives are on the assailants’ trail.

