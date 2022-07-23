Metro
Gunmen kill councillor in Adamawa
Gunmen in the early hours of Saturday killed a councillor with Song local government area of Adamawa State, Ishaya Bakano.
The armed men, who stormed the lawmaker’s residence in his Bannga hometown in large numbers, also shot his son.
The injured son is currently receiving treatment at a hospital in the area.
The deceased was the deputy leader of Song Local Government Council.
READ ALSO: Gunmen attack Adamawa police station, residents, abduct two
He represented Gudu Mboi Ward in the Council.
The spokesman for the state police command, Suleiman Nguroje, confirmed the incident to journalists.
He said police operatives are on the assailants’ trail.
