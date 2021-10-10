Gunmen attack Adamawa police station, residents, abduct two

The Adamawa State Police Command has confirmed that gunmen, in the early hours of Sunday, attacked Ngurore Police Station and a house in the Yola South Local Government Area of the state and kidnapped two persons.

Explaining the incident in a statement, the Police spokesman in the state, DSP Suleiman Nguroje, said the abducted persons were members of the same family.

According to him, the gunmen after attacking the police station, attacked the house of one Alhaji Umaru and kidnapped Hawwa Umaru and her daughter.

However, he said the police had deployed operatives of the Police Mobile Force (PMF) Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU) Crack Squad and Anti-Kidnapping Unit to restore peace and order in the area.

READ ALSO: Policemen killed, others trapped as gunmen attack Ajali police station in Anambra

“The Operational units are expected to carry out confidence-boosting patrols within the hotspots in coordinated operations with the gallant men on the ground to rescue the kidnapped victims and apprehend the culprits,” Nguroje said.

He noted that the Head of the Police Intervention Team, SP Babagana Abubakar, was already coordinating police investigative, operational, and rescue responses.

Also, he said the commissioner of police in the state has urged citizens to go about their businesses and to report any suspicious person(s) in their neighbourhoods to the police.

Join the conversation

Opinions