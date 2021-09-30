Policemen killed, others trapped as gunmen attack Ajali police station in Anambra

Unknown gunmen on Thursday afternoon attacked Ajali Police Station in Orumba North local government area of Anambra State and killed several policemen.

Eyewitnesses said the criminals stormed the police station in multiple vehicles and opened fire on the personnel.

They also set the facility on fire.

Footage of the attack that surfaced on social media showed the building on fire with people trapped inside.

The body of one police officer was seen on the floor with a bullet hole on his head.

However, the state police command has not confirmed the incident.

Thursday’s attack was the latest in Anambra with just 37 days to the state’s governorship election.

