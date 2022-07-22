Metro
Police sanctions three officers for alleged misconduct in Lagos
The Police Command in Lagos State has sanctioned three officers for alleged unprofessional conduct.
The command’s spokesman, Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the development on his verified Twitter handle on Friday.
He listed the affected officers as ASP Adedeji Babatunde, ASP Ebiloma John and Insp. Obidah Daniel, attached to the Sagamu Road Police Division in Ikorodu area of the state.
The three men were arrested after a video on how they harassed a 24-year-old National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) member, David Ogunnusi, and his brother at New Garage, Ikorodu, on Tuesday went viral on social media.
Hundeyin said: “The men were identified through the video that went viral. The officers and the corps member and his brother were at the command’s headquarters on Friday for investigation.
“After a careful study of the statements of all involved, it came to light that the police officers acted unprofessionally by demanding to whisk the corps member and his brother to the station for a search.
“That act was totally needless, provocative and unethical. It would have been a different case if a search at the same spot had yielded discovery of criminal items on them. This would have warranted moving them to the station for further interrogation and statement taken.
“For this, CP Abiodun Alabi had ordered that the ASPs be queried and the Inspector demoted in line with extant procedural rules of the Force.
“The corps member, on his part, will be prosecuted for inciting the members of the public against the police.”
