Lagos govt shuts nightclub over noise pollution

The Lagos State government has shut down the popular Silk Club in the Ikoyi area of the state over noise pollution.

The state’s Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, Tokunbo Wahab, confirmed the development in a terse statement posted on his verified X platform (formerly Twitter) on Saturday night.

He said the nightclub located at 190 Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, was sealed by officials of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) who conducted an enforcement operation in the area.

Wahab wrote: “As I directed, the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency @LasepaOfficial conducted a nighttime enforcement operation, leading to the closure and sealing of Silk Club at 190, Awolowo Road, Ikoyi, due to noise pollution.”

