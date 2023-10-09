Metro
Union leader urges Lagos govt to reopen Ladipo market, calls for calm among traders
President of Ladipo Auto Central Executive Committee (LACEC) Jude Nwankwo, has called in the Lagos State government to rethink its decision to shut the Ladipo Auto Spare Parts market in Mushin area of the state.
He stated that Ladipo traders are law-abiding citizens, even as he also called on the traders to remain calm over the closure of their market.
The Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA) had recently sealed the market over environmental infractions which included double parking of vehicles, dirty environment and unpaid LAWMA bills.
But Nwankwo in a telephone conversation with our correspondent disclosed that LACEC was leaving no stone unturned to ensure that the market was reopened without further delay.
He claimed the market had met almost all the conditions required for it to be opened by the state government.
The unionist advised the Ladipo business community to remain patient and law abiding, assuring them that the market would be opened before the week ran out.
He said “My advice to Ladipo business community is for them to remain patient and law abiding, when you are dealing with government you should be patient, before this week runs out, the market will be opened by the grace of God”.
He also encouraged them to ensure the market is kept clean always. “Beside, when they open the market, they should endeavour to keep the market clean, at least if the environment is clean, it will enable more customers to come and patronize them. We are law-abiding citizens in Lagos State,” Nwankwo stated.
Assuring the traders of the commitment and steadfastness of the central executive to ensure the market is opened, Nwankwo disclosed that of the N17 million demanded to be paid by the market, the sum of N16.5 million had been paid.
He pleaded with the Lagos State government to open the market as the “traders are bread winners to thousands of families. This period is a new academic session, many of the traders have children who could not go back to school as a result of the ripple effect of locking of the market”.
