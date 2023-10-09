Deaths from road crashes down by 23% in first nine months of 2023 —FRSC

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has revealed that deaths from road crashes reduced by 23.1 percent in the first nine months (January to September) of 2023 compared to same period of year 2022.

The Corps further stated that it achieved a 22 percent reduction in road traffic crashes and 21.3 percent in injuries arising from road traffic crashes during the same period under review.

According to FRSC road traffic crash dashboard, within the period under consideration, the Corps recorded a total of 7830 road traffic crashes as against 10039 in the same period in the year 2022, representing 22% decrease.

In the same vein, from January to September 2023, the Corps said it achieved 21.3% reduction in number of people rescued with injuries, having rescued a total of 22580 in 2023 against 28698 injured victims from January to September of the year 2022.

On the number of people killed, the Corps also recorded significant reduction within the operational period. According to the crash data report, in the first 9 months of the year 2023, the Corps recorded a total of 3730 fatalities as against 4848 in the same period in 2022, representing 23.1% reduction.

Read also: QuickRead: Tinubu’s certificate saga. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter

According to a statement by the Corps Public Education Officer, Assistant Corps Marshal Bisi Kazeem, which was obtained by Ripples Nigeria on Monday, the Corps said “it is expedient to inform the public that the highest achievement was recorded in the third quarter 2023 (July to September).

“In the 3rd quarter, the Corps reduced RTCs by 37.6% having reduced crashes from 3412 in 2022 to 2130 in 2023. Road traffic Injuries were also reduced from 9258 in 2022 to 5864 in 2023 representing 36.7% reduction while road traffic deaths were also reduced from 1470 in 2022 to 880 in 2023, representing 40% reduction in number of people killed.

”On this note, it is pertinent to state that this significant decrease was achieved due to enhanced visibility on the highways, aggressive public education, broadened and expanded Command structures, injection of more patrol, rescue and recovery vehicles into the operations of the Corps for prompt rescue services and speedy removal of obstructions, and of course, deployment of men and logistics to areas hitherto uncovered”, Kazeem said.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now