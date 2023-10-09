QuickRead: Tinubu’s certificate saga. Four other stories we tracked and why they matter

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, last week alleged that President Bola Tinubu forged the certificates he presented to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) before the last general election.

This and four other stories we tracked were among the major national issues in Nigeria last week.

1. Tinubu’s certificate saga.



On October 5, the former Vice president insisted that President Tinubu’s academic records were fraught with discrepancies and forgery.

Atiku, who addressed a world press conference in Abuja, argued that the controversy arising from the president’s Chicago State University certificate has put Nigeria’s reputation at stake.

He said: “The reputation of our country is at stake and that affects Nigerians everywhere and wherever they may be.

“Political leadership and active citizenship matter because they are ways in which we all work together to build a country that works for all who live in it and who will come after us.

“Our country Nigeria is bigger than any of us and is standing in the wall that affects the faith of all who come and live in this great country.”

Why it matters

The bad blood between the two close friends whose bond dates back to 1993 has given credence to the widely held perception that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics, but just permanent interests.

The stage is now set for the mother of all battle with the PDP candidate determined to go all the way in his bid to get Tinubu booted out of office over alleged certificate forgery.

Suffice it to say that Atiku and his team of lawyers will have their work cut out in the efforts to convince the Supreme Court to accept fresh evidence following their failure at the presidential election petitions tribunal last month.

Whatever the outcome may be, the unfolding drama over the president’s certificate may have signalled the end of the once solid and enviable relationship between these two political juggernauts.

This is a fight to finish and Nigerians are watching with keen interest to see who blinks first.

2. EFCC initiates Diezani’s extradition process



The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has commenced the extradition proceedings against the former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke from the United Kingdom.

The development followed Diezani’s arraignment on bribery charges by British prosecutors on October 2.

The EFCC’s Head of Media and Publicity, Dele Oyewale, who confirmed the development in a statement on the same day, said the commission had obtained an arrest warrant to bring the ex-minister back to Nigeria for a corruption trial.

He said: “The EFCC welcomes, with keen interest, the arraignment of former Minister of Petroleum Resources, Diezani Alison-Madueke, at the Westminister’s Court in London, United Kingdom, following alleged bribery allegations.

“Although the charges preferred against her at the London court are diametrically different from the 13-count charges bordering on money laundering the EFCC has raised against her, it is instructive to note that criminality is criminality, irrespective of jurisdictional differences.”

Why it matters

If it eventually sails through, the repatriation of the ex-minister to Nigeria will boost the Tinubu administration’s anti-graft drive after eight years of wild goose chase by his predecessor.

Diezani’s arraignment in the British court and impending trial in Nigeria on different charges is a reminder that the long arms of the law will always catch up with deviants no matter how long it takes.

3. IPOB on Biafra referendum



The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) on October 7 declared its readiness for dialogue with the Federal Government on separation from Nigeria.

In a statement issued by its spokesman, Emma Powerful, the group said it was ready for a referendum supervised by the United Nations for Biafra’s peaceful exit from Nigeria.

The statement read: “We the global family and movement of IPOB wish to reiterate once again that IPOB remains peaceful and open for negotiations and dialogue on the peaceful exit of Biafra from Nigeria through a UN-supervised Referendum.

“IPOB’s peaceful agitation for Biafra Independence started in 2012. Never has IPOB been associated with violence or criminality in all our years of rallies and protests. Nevertheless, the Federal Government, through its security forces, has levied war against IPOB. Our members have been brutally attacked while on a peaceful protest by the Nigerian security forces at many locations in Biafra Land.”

Why it matters

While IPOB may look determined to push through Biafra’s exit from Nigeria, the latest remarks reinforces the need for the Federal Government to come up with immediate solutions to the group’s agitations, including the release of its detained leader, Nnamdi Kanu

An effective solution to the South-East impasse would ultimately impact the overall security situation in the country.

4. FG suspends N-Power over alleged fraud



The Federal Government has suspended the N-Power programme over alleged fraud in the scheme.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, confirmed the development in an interview on TCV on October 7.

Former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration launched the N-Power Programme on June 8, 2016, to address youth unemployment and increase social development in the country.

Edu said: “We must go back to look into N-Power and understand what the problems are so we will basically suspend the programme for now until we are done with a proper investigation into the utilisation of funds into the N-Power programme.

“There are lots going on. We met people who were supposed to have exited the programme last year and they are still claiming that they are still teaching.”

Why it matters

The minister’s claim has again called into question the character of individuals supervising agencies and institutions in Nigeria.

Indeed, it brings home the issue of accountability and whether those involved in barefaced corruption are being sufficiently punished as a deterrent to others.

Until all public officers and other people indicted for corruption are adequately punished, the government’s anti-graft campaign will remain lip service and not sufficient to deter corrupt individuals from their criminal enterprise.

5. Senate summons service chiefs over insecurity



The Senate on October 5 summoned the heads of the military and other security agencies over the country’s security challenges.

This followed the adoption of a motion titled: “Kidnapping of university students in Federal University Dutsinma, Katsina State on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, and rising cases of kidnapping for ransom in the North-West geopolitical zone,” sponsored by Senator Abdulaziz Yar’Adua at the plenary in Abuja.

Yar’Adua, who led the debate, said: “The corps members were travelling in an Akwa Ibom Transport Company bus from Uyo, Akwa Ibom State, to Sokoto State, for the one-year mandatory national service, when their vehicle was intercepted by the terrorists.”

Why it matters

The upsurge in violent attacks on soft targets sums up the collapse of Nigeria’s security system and the failure of governments at all levels to address the problem.

It also shows that the nation’s security apparatus appears to be overwhelmed with criminals having a field day wreaking havoc on their victims.

While many will argue that the current administration is yet to settle down to its task after five months in the saddle, the abductions of varsity students and others across the country suggest that President Tinubu like his predecessor lacks the idea of how to tackle the problem halt the country’s slide into a failed state.

By Hamed Shobiye

