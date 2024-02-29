FRSC in Edo arrests over 2,100 motorists for traffic violations in January

The Edo State Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Paul Okpe, on Wednesday reported the apprehension of 2,147 motorists for various traffic violations throughout January 2024.

Okpe said, “The corp has arrested 2,147 motorists for traffic violations in the state for the month of January. The offenders were arraigned in mobile court and were fined according to the offense committed.”

Okpe listed the offence of the offenders to include dangerous driving, overloading, route violation, overspeeding, use of phones while driving, seatbelt violation, and driving without fire extinguishers, amongst others.

He, however, advised road users in the state to adhere to traffic rules and regulations and maintain discipline while on the road to enable them to safely arrive at their destinations.

The high number of apprehensions highlights potential concerns regarding traffic safety and adherence to regulations in Edo State. The statement underscores the FRSC’s commitment to enforcing traffic laws and promoting safe driving practices on the state’s roads.

