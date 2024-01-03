ONDO: Police, FRSC disagree over arrest of driver for allegedly killing man during carnival

The Ondo State Police Command on Tuesday evening announced the arrest of one Lezibi Usman, who reportedly killed one Olatunji Sunday, at Ikare Akoko, Akoko North-East Local Government Area of Ondo State on Monday evening.

According to reports, Uzman, who was driving a vehicle, lost control and rammed into the midst of youths holding a carnival, in celebration of the New Year, along the road.

An eyewitness narrated: “This unfortunate incident that happened yesterday (Monday) evening affected youths from the Olokelede area of Ikare who were holding a procession from Ekan to Okela while the accident happened at the Sago area of the community.

“Two victims were seriously injured and were taken to the hospital but one of them gave up the ghost this (Tuesday) morning.”

Meanwhile, the state Police Public Relations Officer, Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the arrest, noted that the bus hit four persons during the carnival, killing one and injuring three.

Odunlami said: “It happened while the youths were holding their carnival, one person died while the other three are receiving treatment at the hospital. I have not got the names of the other three victims.

The driver of the bus is in our custody.”

However, the state sector command of the Federal Road Safety Corps, Ezekiel Son’Allah, said there was no life lost in the incident.

“Only two were injured and no one died in the accident. The injured victims were taken to Inland Hospital, Ikare for medical attention while the crashed vehicle was taken to the FRSC base, Ikare for safekeeping,” he countered.

