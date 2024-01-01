Two children die in Ogun New Year Day’s accident

Two children died in a lone accident at Isara along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Monday.

The spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Ogun State, Mrs. Florence Okpe, confirmed the incident to journalists on Monday in Abeokuta.

She said a Toyota car was involved in the accident that occurred at 8:00 a.m.

Okpe blamed the accident on reckless driving which caused the driver to lose control of the wheel and the car ran into a ditch.

She said: “Five people were involved in the accident which comprised three children, one man and a woman. Two people died while three were injured.

“The suspected cause of the lone crash was excessive speed and the vehicle suddenly lost control and ran into a ditch.

“The injured victims were taken to Victory Hospital, Ogere for medical attention while the deceased corpses were deposited at Isara General Hospital morgue.”

