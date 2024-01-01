Metro
Police arrests 5 suspected cattle rustlers in Kaduna
Police operatives in Kaduna have arrested five suspected cattle rustlers and recovered four cows in the state.
The spokesman for the state police command, Mansir Hassan, confirmed the news to journalists on Monday in Kaduna.
He said the suspects were arrested on Saturday in Tafa town, Kagarko local government area of the state.
“On December 30, 2023, at about 1830hrs acting on credible information, our operatives and Civilian Joint Task Force(JTF), arrested a suspect, aged 20, and brought him to the police station.
“The suspect was in possession of four suspected stolen cows loaded in a vehicle.
“After investigation, the principal suspect confessed that the cows were entrusted to him to rear by the manager of a farm in Sabon Wuse Town.
”The principal suspect said they conspired with the other four suspects to sell the stolen cows.
“The suspects are all in police custody for further investigation and will be charged to court at the end of the investigation.
“The owner of the cows has been identified and handed over the cows.”
