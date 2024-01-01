Gunmen abduct passengers, injure 3 in Akwa Ibom

Gunmen on Sunday abducted some passengers in Ikom Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

The spokesperson for the state police command, Irene Ugbo, who confirmed the incident in a statement on Monday, said three passengers were injured in the ambush attack in the area.

She said the passengers were in transit when they came under attack from the hoodlums.

Ugbo said efforts to rescue the victims were ongoing.

