Police arrests suspected cultist in Lagos

Police operatives in Lagos on Sunday arrested a suspected cultist and recovered a firearm from him in the state.

The spokesman for the state police command, Benjamin Hundeyin confirmed the arrest in a statement.

He said the 23-year-old’s accomplices were on the run.

Hundeyin wrote: “The suspect and his fellow suspected cultists stormed a Lagos residential estate to avenge an earlier attack on their members by a rival cult group.

READ ALSO: Police arrests three for cyberstalking, threat to life in Lagos

“Estate residents rose and succeeded in apprehending the suspect with his firearm while the others escaped arrest.”

He commended residents of the estate for not taking the laws into their hands by handing the suspect to the police.

“He will be arraigned at the conclusion of investigation,” the spokesman added.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now