Metro
Nigeria Police insists on demolition of Lagos POWA shopping complex
The Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has insisted that there will be no going back on the planned demolition of the shopping complex belonging to the Police Officers Wives Association (POWA) located in Ikeja, Lagos State, following several complaints by members of the public.
Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement on Saturday, said despite frivolous claims and unsubstantiated protests, and media blackmail by the affected traders, the demolition of the complex must go on.
“It has become imperative to properly establish that the complex, a property of the Nigeria Police Officer’s Wives Association, which is officially allocated to wives of police officers and their relatives, has been scheduled for demolition,” Adejobi said.
“This is to enable the Force to commence immediate construction of a modern shopping complex on the same land.
“The decision to demolish and reconstruct the complex was predicated on the fact that professional opinion indicates that the structure as it is, constitutes a looming environmental hazard.
“The site is prone to flooding and may be susceptible to sudden collapse, hence the need for immediate landscaping and reconstruction.
READ ALSO:Police arrests three for cyberstalking, threat to life in Lagos
“The planned demolition and reconstruction:will be in phases and is in good faith for the betterment of all concerned.
“All necessary legal requirements have been duly met. The current occupants of the complex have been given more than enough notice of the demolition to enable their evacuation from the facility in good time, and necessary steps have been taken to temporarily accommodate them within the same complex while the reconstruction lasts.
“Equally, the relevant Lagos State Government agency, according to its expert advice, has been approached, required help sought, and necessary approvals for demolition obtained.
“The Police and its affiliates, like the POWA, will always be committed to better welfare and standards of living for their personnel and their families,” the Force PRO said.
He further warned the traders against making frivolous claims, unsubstantiated protests, and media blackmail during the demolition exercise.
“While the demolition will proceed as planned, Nigerians are hereby urged to disregard frivolous claims, unsubstantiated protests, and media blackmail alleging wrongdoing and illegality on the part of the Force or the POWA,” he said.
