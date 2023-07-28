﻿ 19 year old lady in Bauchi Police net for allegedly stealing new born baby

Bauchi State Police Command has arrested a 19 year old lady, Hajara Usman of Ishehi Hamlet who allegedly conspired with others to steal a new born baby.

According to the Command PPRO, SP Ahmed Wakili in a press release made available to Journalists on Thursday, on 25/7/23 at about 0700hrs, one Adamu Baka of Galawa area, Akuyam District of Misau local government area aged 55 reported at Akuyam outstation that at about 0430hrs, unknown persons intruded into his daughter’s apartment who recently gave birth and went away with the newly born baby.

“On receipt of the report, a team of detectives were immediately mobilised and earnestly swung into action and eventually arrested the hoodlums.

“The abducted baby was recovered from one Hajara Usman aged 19 years of Ishehi Hamlet who conspired with one Ibrahim Usman aged 18 years of Dugurgama Hamlet to abduct the baby.

“Investigation is still ongoing to unravel the hidden motives behind the nascent act while the suspects would be profiled and charged to Court for the established Offences of Criminal Conspiracy and Abduction at the end of the investigation”, he stated.

By Yemi Kanji

