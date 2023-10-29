Metro
Police, Army operatives rescue four kidnap victims in Katsina
Four kidnapped victims were freed from their captors in multiple locations around Kastina State.
The victims regained their freedom on Saturday following a joint operation by police operatives and the Nigerian Army during a routine patrol along Dankolo village in Dandume Local Government Area of the state.
Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, the state’s police public relations officer, revealed this in a statement, stating that the victims had now been reunited with their families following medical evaluations.
According to him, Abubakar Musa, the state’s commissioner of police, praised the team’s professionalism during the rescue effort and emphasised that the state will continue to battle crime in all its forms with unflinching commitment and vigilance.
The police commissioner asked the good people of the state to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police divisional headquarters.
READ ALSO:Gunmen abduct businessman in Akwa Ibom
“Yesterday, October 28, 2023, at about 0830hrs, the combined efforts of the command and the military personnel led to the successful rescue of the kidnapped victims,” the statement read.
“The relentless efforts and dedication of our security forces paid off, resulting in their safe rescue. The victims have undergone medical examinations to ensure their well-being and have since been reunited with their families.
“The Commissioner of Police Katsina State Command commend the professionalism displayed by the collaborative team during this operation. He emphasized that the fight against all forms of crime and criminality in the state continues with unwavering determination and vigilance.
“He further encouraged the good people of the State to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police divisional headquarters. Your cooperation and support play a vital role in the fight against all forms of crime and criminality in the state.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.
If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
Gaza attacks intensify as 12 Thais, 10 Nepalese killed in Israel
The current violence in Israel has claimed the lives of at least 12 Thai people and 10 Nepalese individuals. Eight...
INVESTIGATION: Poorly executed classroom projects force children out of school in Niger State
Once a vibrant hub of learning for pupils, Kodo Primary School now resonates a stark contrast to its former days...
SPECIAL REPORT: Shell’s inaccurate data raises questions around efforts to control methane emissions in Nigeria
Much worse for the environment than carbon dioxide, despite global efforts to control methane, emissions continue soaring. With over a...
FEATURE…Missing Rig Workers: Tragedy, Injustice and the Depthwize cabal
The serene landscape of Ovhor in Delta State bore witness to a disaster that shook the nation’s conscience. The capsize...
FEATURE… In the shadow of kidnappers: The story of Nigeria’s albatross
For decades, Nigeria has been grappling with a problem that has threatened the safety and stability of its people: kidnapping....