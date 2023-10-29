Police, Army operatives rescue four kidnap victims in Katsina

Four kidnapped victims were freed from their captors in multiple locations around Kastina State.

The victims regained their freedom on Saturday following a joint operation by police operatives and the Nigerian Army during a routine patrol along Dankolo village in Dandume Local Government Area of the state.

Abubakar Sadiq Aliyu, the state’s police public relations officer, revealed this in a statement, stating that the victims had now been reunited with their families following medical evaluations.

According to him, Abubakar Musa, the state’s commissioner of police, praised the team’s professionalism during the rescue effort and emphasised that the state will continue to battle crime in all its forms with unflinching commitment and vigilance.

The police commissioner asked the good people of the state to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police divisional headquarters.

“Yesterday, October 28, 2023, at about 0830hrs, the combined efforts of the command and the military personnel led to the successful rescue of the kidnapped victims,” the statement read.

“The relentless efforts and dedication of our security forces paid off, resulting in their safe rescue. The victims have undergone medical examinations to ensure their well-being and have since been reunited with their families.

“The Commissioner of Police Katsina State Command commend the professionalism displayed by the collaborative team during this operation. He emphasized that the fight against all forms of crime and criminality in the state continues with unwavering determination and vigilance.

“He further encouraged the good people of the State to remain vigilant and promptly report any suspicious activities or individuals to the nearest police divisional headquarters. Your cooperation and support play a vital role in the fight against all forms of crime and criminality in the state.”

